LeSean McCoy: I don’t know why I only had eight touches

Getty Images

The Bills had running back LeSean McCoy back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Packers, but he didn’t do much more than he did while sitting out against the Vikings in a Week Three win.

McCoy, who has been dealing with a rib injury, caught a pass on Buffalo’s first offensive play and ran the ball on their second snap before accruing just six more touches before the 22-0 loss to the Packers was over. The Bills opted to go with Chris Ivory on third-and-1 after McCoy’s opening touches netted nine yards and gave the ball to McCoy once more over their next two possessions.

It was 13-0 when the Bills got the ball back again and the deficit would grow to 19 points by the first Buffalo possession of the second half, which would explain a shift away from running the ball. That was the best guess that McCoy could muster when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I don’t know,” McCoy said, via the Buffalo News. “We were down, I guess, so trying to throw the ball. I’m not sure. I don’t know. I know the plan was to get me the ball. We’ll figure it out. We’ll get it together.”

The one game McCoy missed was the only one that saw the Bills put up a competitive effort and he has just 29 touches for the season as a result of playing only in blowout losses. If that doesn’t change, his production against past seasons is going to fall off a cliff in 2018.