Marcus Davenport active for Saints

AP

The Saints one injury-related decision to make with their inactive list on Sunday and the outcome was a positive one for the team.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport popped up on the injury report during the week with a hip injury and wound up with a questionable tag on Friday as a result. The Saints did not include Davenport on the inactive list released 90 minutes before the game, however, and the first-round pick will be available to hector Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Linebacke Manti Te'o was ruled out on Friday. Offensive lineman Cameron Tom, offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, tight end Dan Arnold, defensive lineman Jay Bromley and defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson will also be out.

The Giants ruled out tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Olivier Vernon, cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Cody Latimer. Center Evan Brown, quarterback Kyle Lauletta and cornerback Antonio Hamilton will also sit out Sunday’s game.