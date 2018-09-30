Marcus Mariota credits “Aloha Spirit” for helping Sunday’s comeback

Getty Images

The Titans were down 17-3 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Eagles and they hadn’t scored a touchdown in the last nine quarters, which made for a pretty good backdrop for a dramatic comeback.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota authored one by running for a touchdown and then throwing for another one as the Titans jumped in front 20-17 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles would tie the game and then take the lead with an overtime field goal, but Mariota had another comeback left in him. The Titans converted three fourth downs, including one that came when they passed on a chance to tie the game with a 50-yard field goal, and Mariota won it with a 10-yard touchdown pass.

After the game was over, Mariota was asked how he was able to keep an even keel through all of the ups and downs. The Hawaii native credited “Aloha Spirit” for helping them on their way to victory.

“It is gratefulness, it is thankfulness, it is being humble, and understanding that it takes much more than yourself to accomplish something,” Mariota said. “And when you have that in your mindset, you tend to just go about your business in a calm way.”

The comeback win was the 11th of Mariota’s career, so the spirit appears to be strong in Nashville.