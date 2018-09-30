Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears dominate the Buccaneers

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky had by far the best game of his young NFL career today in Chicago, as the Bears obliterated the Buccaneers in one of this season’s biggest blowouts.

The game was never close, as Trubisky threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter and three in the second quarter on the way to a 38-3 halftime lead. The entire second half was basically garbage time, and the Bears cruised to a 48-10 win.

Khalil Mack had another good game for the Bears, sacking Fitzpatrick and forcing him to fumble, and later pressuring Winston into an interception.

In the second half, the Bucs benched Ryan Fitzpatrick for Jameis Winston, but that didn’t make much of a difference: The Bears’ defense was better than the Buccaneers’ offense with either quarterback, and Winston’s better numbers were a product of the way the Bears’ defense playing it safe with a big lead.

The Bears improve to 3-1 and remain on top of the NFC North. The Buccaneers fall to 2-2, and their great start behind Fitzpatrick now feels like a distant memory.