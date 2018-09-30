Mitchell Trubisky is making a mockery of the Buccaneers’ defense

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has already recorded by far the best game of his NFL career, and it’s not even halftime.

Late in the second quarter today, Trubisky is 12-of-15 for 254 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Trubisky also has three carries for 53 rushing yards.

Trubisky had never had more than two touchdown passes in any game of his career before today — and he only had two touchdowns once. Entering today, Trubisky had never had more than three touchdowns in any three-game stretch of his career.

With the Bears leading the Buccaneers 35-3, the big question is whether the Bucs will bench Ryan Fitzpatrick for Jameis Winston. Trubisky might not finish the game, either, but only because this one looks like it’s going to be a blowout.