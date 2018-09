Getty Images

Rashaad Penny may finally be getting his chance.

Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson is inactive for Sunday’s game at Arizona. He had been listed as questionable with a hip injury.

The move likely means that Penny, a first-round rookie, will get the start. In three appearances this year, he has 43 yards on 20 carries, and another 35 yards on four catches.

He’ll get help from J.D. McKissic, who is active despite being listed as doubtful with an abdominal injury.