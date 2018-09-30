Packers shut down the overmatched Bills

Getty Images

A week ago, the buzz around the Bills following their upset win over the Vikings was that perhaps they weren’t such a bad team after all. Today, they looked like a bad team again.

Buffalo just couldn’t do a thing offensively today in Green Bay, as the Packers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, winning 22-0. Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen had a miserable game and looked like he’s just not ready to be an NFL starter.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t spectacular, but he was efficient — and the Packers didn’t need Rodgers to be spectacular today. The defense shutting down Buffalo’s offense meant the Packers only needed their offense to play it safe, and that’s what they did.

Whether Rodgers, whose injured knee is still not completely healthy, can have an MVP-like season remains to be seen. But today, the Packers looked just fine as they improved to 2-1-1. The Bills looked far from fine and dropped to 1-3.