Patriots putting hammer down, up 17-0 on Dolphins

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 30, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

According to the standings, the Dolphins are the undefeated one, and the Patriots are struggling.

But according to the game unfolding before us, the Dolphins are still the Dolphins and the Patriots are still the Patriots.

New England is up 17-0 in the second quarter, taking advantage of turnovers and generally making things look easy.

James White just scored a 22-yard touchdown run, which came one play after Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill fumbled a snap (which was recovered by Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy’s having a good day rushing the passer as well, as the Patriots are playing with an intensity (actually, an efficiency) they haven’t in recent weeks. They’re also making big plays, such as Cordarrelle Patterson‘s 55-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown earlier in the quarter.

22 responses to “Patriots putting hammer down, up 17-0 on Dolphins

  4. Patriots just scored their first td without refs having to extend the drive a 3rd down on late late flags. Who knew when the Patriots have the ball on 3rd down and the ball touches the ground its a penalty on the other team.

  6. Thereeeeee bacccckkkkkk. Get Edelman back next week as well. Can’t wait for troll posts all week complaining. Cave men dancing trying to end the reign. Hope they enjoyed last two weeks cause team is winning division.

  7. vaphinfan says:
    September 30, 2018 at 2:22 pm
    Both teams have a D holding and a pass interference call

Next excuse

    Both teams have a D holding and a pass interference call

    Next excuse

  9. It’s easy to jump to a17-0 lead when the game is officiated so that NO patriots drive ends. Phantom defensivy holding on every 3rd down and 55 yard touchdown on a pick play that’s the DEFINITION of pick play. Refs and NFL not going to let them loose 3 in a row.

  12. tylawzpick6 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 2:28 pm
    Awe poor baby

The pick was not illegal it happened within 1 yard of the line.
Learn the rules

It's 24-0 Miami has punted every possession

NE also has a 1 D holding and 1 D pass interference

Can you PLEASE come up with another EXCUSE

    Awe poor baby

    The pick was not illegal it happened within 1 yard of the line.
    Learn the rules

    It’s 24-0 Miami has punted every possession

    NE also has a 1 D holding and 1 D pass interference

    Can you PLEASE come up with another EXCUSE

  14. Its painfully obvious the refs are bought and paid for. Phantom holding calls, non calls on blatant illegal pick plays. An unnecessary roughness call on the oline for touching NE after he blasted tannehill way after the ball was thrown. Even rich gannon said talking about the Patriots, “if youre not cheating youre not trying.”

  16. Yes the refs called two BS holding calls but RT seems to only wanna look for Kenny Stills…
    Refs dont much to do with this beat down.. Parker seems to be the only one who can beat press coverage too bad he is out..

  17. The AFC LEast strikes again.

    Until the NFL changes the alignments, mark the Patsies down for 6 gift Divisional W’s per season.

    What a joke.

  18. Typical rivalry game everything that can go right for the patriots goes right, everything that can go wrong for the dolphins goes wrong. Fumbled snap, bad calls,stupid penalties, injuries (New England with the healthier team)etc. as a diehard Dolphins fan I have to tip my hat off to the Patriots when they play at home. It would be an amazing comeback,go fins

  19. florio4prez says:
    September 30, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    The AFC LEast strikes again.

    Until the NFL changes the alignments, mark the Patsies down for 6 gift Divisional W’s per season.

    What a joke.

    Except they never go 6-0
    4-2 at best

    Next excuse

  22. imonfire2niteoyeah says:
    September 30, 2018 at 2:34 pm
    It's painfully obvious you don't have a clue

Learn the rules

It's not illegal if the pick is done within 1 yard of the line.

Penalties Miami 5-47
NE 4 – 47

Both teams have 1 D holding on third down
Both teams have 1 DP

But yeah, let's go with "the ref are bought "

How exactly does that work ? Does Kraft go down before the game a slip them some cash, or does he just make a call???

    It’s painfully obvious you don’t have a clue

    Learn the rules

    It’s not illegal if the pick is done within 1 yard of the line.

    Penalties Miami 5-47
    NE 4 – 47

    Both teams have 1 D holding on third down
    Both teams have 1 DP

    But yeah, let’s go with “the ref are bought “

    How exactly does that work ? Does Kraft go down before the game a slip them some cash, or does he just make a call???

