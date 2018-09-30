Patriots putting hammer down, up 17-0 on Dolphins

Getty Images

According to the standings, the Dolphins are the undefeated one, and the Patriots are struggling.

But according to the game unfolding before us, the Dolphins are still the Dolphins and the Patriots are still the Patriots.

New England is up 17-0 in the second quarter, taking advantage of turnovers and generally making things look easy.

James White just scored a 22-yard touchdown run, which came one play after Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill fumbled a snap (which was recovered by Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy’s having a good day rushing the passer as well, as the Patriots are playing with an intensity (actually, an efficiency) they haven’t in recent weeks. They’re also making big plays, such as Cordarrelle Patterson‘s 55-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown earlier in the quarter.