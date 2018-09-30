Patriots work Josh Gordon in early, up 3-0

Getty Images

The Patriots might not have solved their offensive issues, but they have found a new part.

Recent trade acquisition Josh Gordon caught his first pass as a Patriot, converting a third-down by catching a quick slant from Tom Brady for a 13-yard gain.

Their drive stalled (with the third-and-goal pass clanging off the hands of Cordarrelle Patterson) and they had to settle for a field goal, but the early inclusion of Gordon is a good sign.

While his over-the-top speed is often cited as his primary potential benefit there, Gordon is physical enough to win contested balls inside, so there will be an immediate place for him in the Patriots offense.