It’s Sunday. The games begin soon. You are trying to finalizing your game selections, in the event you’ll be wagering any of your hard-earned money on the outcomes of said games. In a jurisdiction where that kind of thing is legal, or otherwise.

So here are the PFT “best bets,” three picks each from MDS and yours truly against the spread.

And here’s where I point out that, last week, one of us was 3-0. The other was 0-3. And of course I wouldn’t be pointing that out if I wasn’t 3-0.