Raiders beat Browns in overtime, for first win of season

Getty Images

The Raiders no longer have a streak. And neither do the Browns.

Oakland survived a ridiculous back-and-forth game, and put it away in the 68th minute on Matt McCrane‘s 29-yard field goal for a 45-42 overtime win.

The win stopped their three-game losing skid to open the second Jon Gruden era, though it was far from easy. McCrane himself missed two field goals earlier in the game, creating plenty of tension.

For the Browns, it denied a chance for a two-game winning streak.

The last time the Browns won back-to-back games, Mike Pettine was their head coach, and after beating the Bengals and Buccaneers in November 2014, they were a clean 6-3. They proceeded to win five of their next 57 games.

Now they’re still waiting.

The game featured wild swings in either direction, with the Browns following Baker Mayfield‘s pick-six in the first quarter with 17 unanswered points, and the Raiders digging out of a 28-14 hole in the second half with 20 unanswered of their own. But the Browns seemed to make more of the big plays at opportune times, with Nick Chubb‘s 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter appearing to seal things. From a timing standpoint, it appeared even better than his 63-yarder early in the game.

The game featured plenty of mistakes, with fumbles in weird places, and three interceptions between the quarterbacks. And what appeared to be a conversion late in the game which would have allowed the Browns to kill the clock was overturned on review. The Raiders then sent it to overtime with a touchdown and two-point conversion, with Derek Carr coolly moving them into position to even things up in the last minute.

It was that kind of game.

Baker Mayfield was 21-of-41 for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start. Mayfield also fumbled twice.

Carr had to deal with injuries up front (right tackle Donald Penn left with a leg injury) and drops, and was 35-of-58 for 437 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.