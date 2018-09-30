Raiders beat Browns in overtime, for first win of season

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 30, 2018, 8:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Raiders no longer have a streak. And neither do the Browns.

Oakland survived a ridiculous back-and-forth game, and put it away in the 68th minute on Matt McCrane‘s 29-yard field goal for a 45-42 overtime win.

The win stopped their three-game losing skid to open the second Jon Gruden era, though it was far from easy. McCrane himself missed two field goals earlier in the game, creating plenty of tension.

For the Browns, it denied a chance for a two-game winning streak.

The last time the Browns won back-to-back games, Mike Pettine was their head coach, and after beating the Bengals and Buccaneers in November 2014, they were a clean 6-3. They proceeded to win five of their next 57 games.

Now they’re still waiting.

The game featured wild swings in either direction, with the Browns following Baker Mayfield‘s pick-six in the first quarter with 17 unanswered points, and the Raiders digging out of a 28-14 hole in the second half with 20 unanswered of their own. But the Browns seemed to make more of the big plays at opportune times, with Nick Chubb‘s 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter appearing to seal things. From a timing standpoint, it appeared even better than his 63-yarder early in the game.

The game featured plenty of mistakes, with fumbles in weird places, and three interceptions between the quarterbacks. And what appeared to be a conversion late in the game which would have allowed the Browns to kill the clock was overturned on review. The Raiders then sent it to overtime with a touchdown and two-point conversion, with Derek Carr coolly moving them into position to even things up in the last minute.

It was that kind of game.

Baker Mayfield was 21-of-41 for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start. Mayfield also fumbled twice.

Carr had to deal with injuries up front (right tackle Donald Penn left with a leg injury) and drops, and was 35-of-58 for 437 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Raiders beat Browns in overtime, for first win of season

  1. Raiders fan here and we didn’t deserve that win. Browns got robbed out of the fumble and first down spot. We played terribly, I wanted a win but not like this.

  5. this game was stolen from the browns. screw the refs, and screw oakland. what a pathetic pile of dung oakland is. enjoy vegas, where prostitution is legal.

  9. Always excuses…refs made bad calls both ways a lot. It is what it is. Browns will have a decent team going forward. The Raiders have lost 2 4th qrtr leads, so they were due.

    Tough game but someone had to win.

  10. Good to see the Raiders finally get a win, although the Browns are not a very good team and the defense looked mostly terrible against a rookie QB making his 1st NFL start. However, aside from his picks, Carr played pretty well. ST’s again were bad – King, Patterson & Tavvechio are missed.

    I hope that I’m wrong, but I still don’t see the “coaching genius” leading the Raiders to more that 4 wins this year.

  11. My Raiders had to overcome some crappy calls, but winning teams find a way. Loser teams make excuses. Calling Marshawn down based on stopped forward progress was ridiculous. Oh well. Hi, KC! Yup, that’s us coming for you. A thrashing is coming your way courtesy of the Silver&Black.

  15. I’m not a Browns fan, but OMG could the refs and Riveron ROB the Browns of a win any more obviously!? First of all, that fumble that they said forward progress was stopped. Ridiculous!

    Second of all and even more important, the spot on the first down that would have ended the game. Everyone including Dean Blandino said that they would not have changed that spot. This is awful. It completely sours me on NFL and makes me think something was up to give Gruden a win. That wasn’t right.

  18. So on a day when Mack tore it up, and Janikowski hit a 52 yard game winner, the Raiders give up 42 points, miss 2 FGs and get lucky to pull out a win against the only team capable of blowing that…man Gruden is crushing it. It will be even better when the Bears make one of those draft picks a real late 1st rounder.

  19. Anyone who watched the game lost complete respect for Al Riveron and the NFL. Even Blandino was astonished at the outright theft of the game from the Browns. The gamblers are outraged; the people outside of Oakland are outraged. Wonder why the NFL has zero credibility? Riveron should be investigated by a completely independent law enforcement agency. THIS is why the NFL fears gambling – impartial oversight!

  20. Browns don’t deserve those calls, you’re not NE or any other good team.. Regardless of a call,your defense stunk and Baker got aggressive..Hats off to Raiders!

  22. NFL owes the Browns an apology for this game. Carr fumbled the ball and it would have been a TD for the Browns. Also that non-first down at the end was suspect. Terrible for the NFL, these refs should be suspended.

  27. Hey all you Browns homers. The call was reviewed and overturned. Replay doesn’t lie. Fans with money on the line do. This game was a knock down drag out fist fight. The Raiders needed this win. Hey Brownies. You guys are legit. No longer an automatic win that’s for sure.

  30. Remember when Raider fan complained that the refs robbed them of wins….Now Raider fan complains when they get a break. Carr is the QB, Gruden is the Head Coach, Reggie is the GM. Get over it.

  31. When you are up by 1and score a TD late in a game you go for 2 EVERY TIME. Browns could’ve iced it late. Kicked the PAT, and Raiders go down and tie the game with the 2 pointer. It is zero risk and all reward. That is all I took from the end of this game. I’m tired of watching teams stupidly kick the extra point to go up 8 in that scenario. Especially with the PAT not being the gimme it once was.

  32. Not a fan of either team, but if anyone actually watches those 2 plays in question, there is no way you can say that didn’t give the raiders a win. This game could have actually been fixed. First time I have ever thought that. Raider fans, say what you want but you should be 0-4. No doubt.

  36. I thought it was a generous spot from the outset. I always thought they should not have blown the Lynch forward progress run..

  37. Don’t care about either of these teams but wow, the Browns got absolutely robbed on that ball spot. I like how seconds before the officials reversed it and called it fourth down, Blandino and the announcers were saying how they’d be shocked if the spot was overturned and that if anything it should be moved further up. Kind of ruined the game. Refs are awful this year – worse than the usual awful.

  38. Ironic reading how the Browns got jobbed by the refs, when Oakland has been victim of the most outrageous calls anyone has ever seen over the years.

    Also ironic that anyone would reference Blandino as credible when reviewing anything.

  39. Didn’t see the game. But Four turnovers and lose in OT. The factory of sadness continues! Had Tyron been active they’d still lose but not with four turnovers.

  40. As a Browns fan I appreciate the respect from (most of) the posters. I am not a homer (I call it like I see it, even if it against my team), but in this case I do think they got robbed. Clearly a first down at end of regulation, clearly a fumble by Carr. Lynch probably shouldnt have been called dead on that run, but at the same time people stop on the whistle so he may not have made it anyway. Who knows? But I do know that was some crappy reffing.

    On the good side…Browns got 42 points. That hasn’t happened much. Hue? Looks like a much better coach with some players. BUT….I would have gone for 2 and gone up by 9. Have to stop playing not to lose.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!