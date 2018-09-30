Ravens out to quick start on Steelers, with tricks

AP

The Ravens started this game against the Steelers exactly the way they wanted to.

By scoring, and giving their rivals something to think about.

Joe Flacco led the Ravens to an impressive scoring drive to open the game, but rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson made a cameo and made the Steelers adjust.

Jackson came on for what appeared to be a designed run play, but the Steelers called a timeout to gather their thoughts.

Flacco came back in, and two plays later, threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to John Brown. That capped an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, establishing that they can keep the ball and make big plays.