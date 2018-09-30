Report: Ronald Jones expected to be active on Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers second-round pick Ronald Jones did not play in the first three games of the season, but the running back’s fortunes may be changing on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jones is expected to be active for Tampa’s game in Chicago. The Buccaneers won’t confirm anything until the inactive list is released 90 minutes ahead of kickoff, but the team’s Twitter account did share a picture of Jones’ jersey among the sights from the team’s locker room.

Jones has been behind Peyton Barber, Jacquizz Rodgers and Shaun Wilson, who also returns kickoffs, but head coach Dirk Koetter said this week that the rookie would get his chance.

“Listen, I’ve said it multiple times: Rojo’s day is coming,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “And this has nothing to do with anything he’s not doing well. It’s on me. It’s on us. His day is coming. You know, guys can get drafted where they get drafted but my job is to put the 46 guys out there that give us a chance that week to win and that’s always what we’re going to do.”

The Buccaneers are also expected to have defensive tackle Vita Vea in the lineup on Sunday. The first-round pick missed the first three weeks with a calf injury.