Reports point to Josh Gordon making Patriots debut

AP

Wide receiver Josh Gordon was inactive for the Patriots last Sunday night and head coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal Friday about plans for him to make his first appearance for the team against the Dolphins this weekend.

Gordon is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report because of the hamstring issue he picked up just before the trade sending him from Cleveland to New England, but multiple reports indicate that Gordon should see some action against Miami if all goes well in pregame warmups. Jeff Darlington of ESPN adds that the hamstring is the only issue as Gordon is “up to speed” with the Patriots playbook.

Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson are the other wideouts for New England.

Gordon was one of 11 Patriots listed as questionable on Friday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports another one, tight end Rob Gronkowski, will be in the lineup.