Reshad Jones, DeVante Parker inactive, but Josh Gordon will play

Wide receiver DeVante Parker made his 2018 debut against the Raiders last Sunday, but appearance No. 2 is going to have to wait at least a week.

Parker is over the broken finger that kept him out the first two weeks of the year, but was on the injury report this week for a quad injury and is on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson will lead the receiver group for Miami.

Safety Reshad Jones joined Parker in the questionable category on Friday’s injury report and he joins him on the inactive list Sunday. It’s the second week in a row that Jones is out because of a shoulder injury and rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick will start in his place once again.

As expected, wide receiver Josh Gordon is active for the Patriots. It will be his first game since the trade that sent him to New England from Cleveland earlier this month.