Posted by Mike Florio on September 30, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
Late in regulation on Sunday in Oakland, the Browns could have iced the game, or come close to it, if running back Carlos Hyde had converted a rushing attempt on third and two. It initially appeared that he did. After further review, he didn’t.

NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron explained to PFT the decision to overturn the ruling on the field during halftime of the Ravens-Steelers game.

It was actually a simple process. From one angle, Riveron could see that, when Hyde’s wrist was done, his elbow also was down. From another angle, Riveron could see that, when Hyde’s wrist was down (and thus the elbow was done), the ball was well short of the line to gain.

“The angles definitely gave me a view and perspective that he was short,” Riveron said.

Riverson said that, when the wrist/elbow were down, he could see that the ball clearly was short of the orange stick and the pad on which it rests. So that’s why the ruling on the field was overturned, why the Browns didn’t get a first down that would have likely ended the game, and why the Raiders had an opportunity to force overtime.

9 responses to “Riveron explains key reversal in Browns-Raiders game

  1. Millions of people saw the play – can and have made their own opinion. Riveron feels the need to explain himself because his opinion is opposite what everybody saw.

  2. In other words – “trust me I saw something you didn’t and I know what I’m doing even if the video shows I’m an imbecile”? Great look for the NFL. FIRE the idiot and reinstate the Browns win – and reinstate the millions lost by various bettors in Vegas. Oh yeah – the NFL doesn’t care about being right – as the Deflategate lunacy proves.

  3. How about the Carr Fumble early whistle AL. I have watched the first down and the fumble like it was the Zapruder film and still can’t understand what you saw.. I call Bull..

  5. Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber and even Dean Blandino agreed that there wasn’t evidence to overturn, and they have access to every camera angle Riveron did. That was a robbery, plain and simple. So was the premature whistle when Carr fumbled in OT. To be fair, the Raiders got hosed on a similar call during a Lynch run earlier in the game.

  7. Surprisingly I think they got this right saw a few freeze frame angles and the elbow was down and the ball looked short of the yellow line on the field.

    How that Carr fumble wasn’t a fumble is just a blown play by the Refs who also called another play down way too early against Lynch early. Overall the Refs were WAY to whistle happy.

  8. “I think we’re all looking at this here in the studio and we’re shocked that they overturned it,” Blandino said on FOX’s game broadcast. “Again, you don’t have a big line (on the review), it’s tough to tell exactly where the ball is. I wouldn’t have overturned that one.”

