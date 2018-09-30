Rob Gronkowski questionable to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Patriots are cruising, but there is some reason for concern.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski just walked to the locker room, and the Patriots announced him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The Patriots are up 31-0 over the Dolphins, so there’s no real reason for him to return, but his condition will obviously be a concern moving forward as they get ready for Thursday’s game against the Colts.

He caught four passes for 44 yards before leaving, becoming the team’s all-time leader in tight end receptions, passing Ben Coates.