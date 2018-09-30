Saints lead Giants 12-7 at half

Getty Images

The Saints offense piled up touchdowns against the Falcons last Sunday, but they haven’t been as easy to find in New Jersey this weekend.

New Orleans has made four trips into the red zone, but none of them ended with celebrations in the end zone. Four Wil Lutz field goals are all they managed to put on the scoreboard, which is enough to both have them ahead of the Giants 12-7 and lamenting the opportunities that they’ve missed.

Credit the Giants defense with doing a good job of keeping Drew Brees from hooking up with his targets, although tight end Benjamin Watson probably could have come down with one just before halftime. Brees is 9-of-18 for 102 yards overall and Michael Thomas has picked up just one catch after picking up 38 in the first three weeks of the season.

The Giants offense impressed early with a 75-yard touchdown drive on their first possession, but they have just 28 yards and a lost fumble to show for their subsequent efforts. Thanks to their defense, though, the game is close enough for them to win despite those failures.