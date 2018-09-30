Sam Bradford plunges to No. 3

Getty Images

Mike Glennon isn’t a better quarterback than Sam Bradford. But Bradford is more expensive than Glennon, if Bradford is on the active roster.

And so, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Bradford will be inactive on Sunday — and apparently moving forward, unless and until new starter Josh Rosen gets injured.

The move will save the Cardinals $312,500 per game, and ultimately more than $4 million for the balance of the year.

It still means that Bradford will emerge from the season with nearly $16 million. Which bears repeating: Sam Bradford will make $16 million this year.