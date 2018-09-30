Seahawks don’t make much of Earl Thomas’ obscene gesture

Posted by Charean Williams on September 30, 2018, 10:51 PM EDT
If Earl Thomas has played his final game with the Seahawks, the lasting image will be of the safety making an obscene gesture toward the Seattle sideline as he rode toward the locker room on a cart.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said when asked about the gesture, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “It’s a big stadium. I don’t know where it was aimed at. Earl was extraordinarily poised on the field. For what just occurred to be so clear and so resolved to — he knew what happened. But he was so poised and giving back to the players and all of us. So I don’t know what happened after that.”

Thomas fractured his lower leg in the second half Sunday. It was similar to the season-ending fracture in the same leg in December of 2016. Thomas tweeted about retirement after that injury.

This time, he expressed his emotion in a different way.

“I think we play a very, very emotional game, and I think sometimes you’ve got to allow people to have their emotions, have their feelings,” Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “Last time he got hurt like this, he retired, and obviously he didn’t retire. So you’ve got to let guys have their emotions. I don’t think nothing of [Thomas’ raised middle finger Sunday]. I think he has a long road ahead of him if it’s the injury that he suspects. We’re going to have his back and we’re going to support him and we’re going to be here for him.”

Thomas held out all offseason in a contract dispute, returning after the preseason. He had requested the Seahawks either give him an extension or trade him.

Thomas then sat out two practices before last week’s game against Dallas to protect himself from injury as he seeks a new deal. He still made two interceptions against the Cowboys.

But Carroll said after the last-play victory over the Cardinals on Sunday that the Seahawks and Thomas were in a “good place.”

“That’s why it’s so bittersweet,” Carroll said. “We had just turned things around and everything was going in a really positive direction and all of that, so it breaks my heart that we’re talking about this right now.”

Thomas becomes a free agent in the offseason, and the odds seem good that he will play elsewhere next season.

14 responses to “Seahawks don’t make much of Earl Thomas’ obscene gesture

  1. He’s gone. They know it.

    They saw it. They just aren’t going to make things worse by reacting to it

    Nevertheless, Pete should have been classy about it and acknowledged it rather than play dumb.

    Wagner hit that note. Pete should take notes.

  2. Are we even sure he was flipping off his team?

    Maybe there was a rude fan over there.

    Need to hear it from Earl.

    Not believing the media, ever!

  3. The Seahawks are a twenty first century lesson in the NFL. Looked like they could have won multiple super bowls, and then everyone on that defense wanted their piece of the pie. A lesson on why you shouldn’t pay these me first egomaniacs. The Giants will regret it with Odell Beckham just like the Seahawks did with the legion of bust.

  4. Thomas has been payed roughly $38Million by the Seahawks. Dude has some seriously messed up perspective on life if he indeed was flipping the bird to the sidelines. You’re rich forever, and if you are even a little bit smart, your entire family is rich forever. Emotions or not, that was classless and disgraceful.

  6. Teammates surround the guy and pray for him. Then he gives the middle finger. Actions like this give Christians a bad rep.
    I can respect a man wanting to get paid but that kind of gesture is unnecessary

  7. If he was directing it at Seahawks coaching or management then he’s a spoiled schmuck. He has a contract that he agreed to just a few years ago. Be a man of your word and fulfill your contract, Earl.

  9. Earl looks classless here. Wonder if he put everything into practicing like he did game days if this would’ve happened…Who knows. All I know is you can be in your house and try catch your cell phone and cut your arm on a knife in the kitchen be done. Or you can play 15 years and not miss a game…our just a have non contact injury and it be a career ender…everything happens for a reason.

  10. If he had a spine then Thomas would have been sitting at home instead of lying in a heap on the field. Caved into his greed and his need for the almighty dollar.

    I dont care for LeVeon Bell but at least he has the testicular fortitude to stick to his guns.

    So long Earl, its been fun listening to you whine the last eight years.

  11. So, in the last 2 weeks, he took a bow towards the Cowboys bench and today he flipped off his own team. I would say, he might not have many teams calling him when he gets healthy.

  12. The Seahawks played this right and are thanking their lucky stars they didn’t give him an extensions with a bunch of guarantees. It would have been great for Thomas, but bad for the seahawks and their fan to have so much money tied up to a player who won’t be contributing.

  13. I guess none of us has ever been disrespected to the point we felt like responding back. Thomas is a great player. Philly, Baltimore and Arizona could use his great play.

  14. I think Earl knew that he was really fragile before he held out, and that was why he wanted to make about 50 million guaranteed through a new contract and then ride off into the sunset.

    Karma’s a B though…

    flipping off the people and organization that gave you the opportunity and helped make you the superstar that you are… it’s despicable.

    I’m a Seahawk fan and it’s team first… when it all boils down there are no names on the back. Tired of the guys who only care about themselves.

    The Seahawks learned their lesson with Kam Chancellor…sorry Earl. That was a B move.

