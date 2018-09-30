Seahawks take 17-10 lead

Getty Images

Mike Davis scored his second touchdown of the day, giving Seattle a 17-10 lead with one minute remaining in the third quarter.

Davis has 81 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

His first touchdown, a 20-yard run, came with 6:09 remaining in the first quarter and gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals have struggled with Josh Rosen as much as they did with Sam Bradford. They have 135 yards of total offense through three quarters, with Rosen completing 8 of 16 passes for 58 yards.

David Johnson has rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Russell Wilson has gone 16-for-20 for 141 yards. Doug Baldwin has four catches for 35 yards.