Sebastian Janikowski rebounds to kick game-winning FG

Getty Images

Sebastian Janikowski missed field goals of 38 and 52 yards in the first half, but when it mattered most, he came through for the Seahawks.

Janikowski made a 52-yarder on the final play to give Seattle a 20-17 victory. His make came 1:50 after Phil Dawson missed a 45-yarder that would have given the Cardinals the three-point lead.

It denied Josh Rosen of his first victory in his first start.

Rosen’s numbers don’t look great — 15 of 27 for 180 yards with a touchdown — but he brought the Cardinals back in the fourth quarter. He threw his first touchdown pass to Chad Williams, a 22-yarder that tied the game at 17 with 8:59 remaining.

Rosen then drove the Cardinals from their own 24 to the Seattle 27, setting up Dawson’s go-ahead try.

Instead, it was Russell Wilson who got the win.

He drove the Seahawks 31 yards in seven plays for Janikowski’s heroics. Wilson finished 19-for-26 for 172 yards.

Mike Davis had 21 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks did lose Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas in the fourth quarter. He was carted off with an air cast on his lower left leg after a non-contact injury on Williams’ touchdown.

Thomas, who has sought a contract extension or a trade since the offseason, appeared to gesture toward the Seattle sideline with his middle finger as he left the field.