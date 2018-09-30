Steelers now are “actively” shopping Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Mike Florio on September 30, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
Getty Images

What a three weeks it’s been.

As of Week One, the Steelers were adamant that they wouldn’t trade running back Le'Veon Bell. Last week, they were suddenly listening to offers. Now, the media outlet of which they own a 1/32nd share reports that the Steelers are “actively” shopping Bell.

A trade will be impossible to accomplish without Bell’s cooperation, because there’s nothing to trade unless Bell is under contract. Before a deal can be done, Bell would have to be persuaded to sign a one-year contract. And given that Bell is concerned about overuse as he approaches his free-agency prize in March, he’ll likely want more than his current rate of $855,000 per week before signing anything.

Beyond satisfying Bell, the team that trades for him will have to make an offer the Steelers won’t refuse. The network partially owned by the Steelers says they want a second-round pick and a “good” player.

The problem for the team that pays Bell and compensates the Steelers becomes this: The team will be acquiring a one-year rental, with no ability to sign Bell to a long-term deal until after the regular season ends. That team also risks a postseason walkout by Bell, who may refuse to play for a playoff share (peanuts in comparison to his in-season pay) unless he gets a long-term deal to his liking as soon as the regular season ends.

To make this happen, it may require a suitor made desperate by, for example, a season-ending injury to a dual-threat workhorse tailback on a playoff contender. And so the Steelers would be smart to sit on Bell through Week Eight, waiting to see whether someone becomes sufficiently desperate to make the deal(s) necessary to make a trade.

And if there’s no trade, what happens next? Given that the Steelers are now openly contemplating life without Bell, the fallback to trading him may not be waiting for him to show up after Week 10 but rescinding the franchise tender before he can.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Steelers now are “actively” shopping Le’Veon Bell

  3. A second round draft pick for a player that may not even report until he is required to receive credit for the year? So what basically 8 games? That would be just stupid. At the end of the year the guy is going to sign with the highest bidder? If I’m contending I don’t even think about this trade. To be honest I’m not certain I would want this guy. I definitely don’t want to pay him 17-18M a year. That may pay of for a year or two but after that he will decline in production. If Bell was 25 yeah but at this stage I wouldn’t bank on high production for more than a few years.

  6. Steelers are not going to get much for a cancerous, ME first, spoiled, entitled, greedy Millennial who only cares about himself.
    Laveon is not the kind of guy you want to be in a foxhole with during war.
    Laveon is not the guy you want in the locker room around your young draft picks.
    Laveon is all about Laveon, and is a prime example of why Owners need to start cracking the whip, and destroying the disrespecting players like Bell, Kaep, and others who think they can rise up and challenge the Owners who built this league and who graciously provide free health benefits, an amazing salary, pension, and outstanding perks.

  11. Nofoolnodrool says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:31 am
    Coach Tomlin will make the right move here. He always does.
    ————————————————————————–
    Tomlin will have little or no say in the matter. This will all be handled by Colbert and Rooney.

  12. If a potential team agreed to terms with Bells agent, could the Steelers trade him to a team, at which point the team could remove the franchise tag, allowing Bell to be a free agent? I get the risks involved, and the level of trust between Bell and the future team. Looking past that, just wondering something like that lives within the realm of possibilities?

  13. Steelers are so full of themselves. They tried to squeeze a 6th season out of Bell with no further commitment and Bell called their bluff and now will become a free agent this year after they rescind the tag. Should have traded him this offseason but they wanted to have their cake and eat it too. Pitt loses him for nothing and Bell gets what he wants which is a long term commitment. Not too much to ask as he’s the best in the game and is in his prime for a RB. Time for him to cash in like others less talented already have. And enough with all of you hypocrite stiller fans–you’d all do the exact same thing if confronted with he same circumstances.

  14. have to ask for a 2nd, will get a 3rd in 2020 draft…at this point, who cares…he isn’t worth the hassle…meanwhile- each passing week we gain cap room….could have almost 20 mill next off season barring an Earl Thomas trade….this ticks me off 1,000x more than the kneelers…many “insiders” say the Steelers are cheap…give me a break- he was going to make almost 15 million this year….my Gawd…his agent must be as clueless as him…it’s always these agents- who couldn’t even make thier 4th grade pee wee team who become agents and ruin sports for the fans

  15. terripet says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:42 am
    Indianapolis bound

    ————-

    At least that would give the Colts someone other than Jacoby who can throw a football further than 15 yards

  16. dadindebt6 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:50 am
    Nofoolnodrool says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:31 am
    Coach Tomlin will make the right move here. He always does.
    ————————————————————————–
    Tomlin will have little or no say in the matter. This will all be handled by Colbert and Rooney.

    ————

    Coach Tomlin with his steely Jae and dreamy eyes is the one calling the shots.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!