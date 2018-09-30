Steelers tie it up just before halftime

AP

There were moments when the Ravens looked to be pulling away.

But this is a Steelers game, particularly a Sunday Night Football game against the Steelers, so you knew that wouldn’t last.

Ben Roethlisberger just hit Antonio Brown for a touchdown, and then James Conner for the two-point conversion, to tie the game at 14-14 late in the second quarter.

The Ravens were on the verge of going up 21-3, but running back Alex Collins fumbled at the 1-yard line, and the Steelers recovered and went on a long field goal drive.

The most recent scoring drive included tight end Vance McDonald bowling over another opponent, firing up the crowd in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger has already thrown for 224 yards in the first half, and the second one should be a classic.