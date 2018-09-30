Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills S Micah Hyde will take on his former team on Sunday.

Can the Dolphins break through in New England?

DE Deatrich Wise is trying to get the Patriots defense going.

Said Jets QB Sam Darnold, ” I think a lot of people that don’t know me would say that I lead by example, which I feel like I do. But at the same time, I’m someone who’s always been very up-front with people.”

The Ravens would like their running game to pick up.

Crunching the numbers for Bengals WR A.J. Green and Falcons WR Julio Jones.

Watching defensive tape with Browns coach Hue Jackson.

There’s been no sign of a sophomore slump for Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

A statistical look at Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s start.

A loss on Sunday would limit the Colts’ playoff chances.

The Jaguars are trying for a winning record after four games for the first time since 2007.

Titans TE Jonnu Smith appears set for a bigger role.

TE Matt LaCosse is in line for a bigger role with the Broncos.

Breeland Speaks and Tanoh Kpassagnon are still transitioning to linebacker for the Chiefs.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn will be facing off with a friend on Sunday.

WR Martavis Bryant is staying patient while waiting for the Raiders to catch fire.

How are Cowboys fans reacting to QB Dak Prescott‘s start?

Three keys for the Giants against the Saints.

Will Eagles TE Zach Ertz get to 100 catches this year?

Checking in on Washington RB Derrius Guice‘s recovery from a torn ACL.

Sunday’s game will be the 16th of Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s career.

The Lions added DE Eric Lee from their practice squad.

The Packers would benefit from better play at safety.

How can Vikings QB Kirk Cousins cut down on his fumbles?

Vic Beasley is trying to get going for the Falcons.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera made a furry addition to the family.

Comparing the Saints’ triplets against other offensive trios.

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith weighed in on the roughing the passer rules.

Cardinals S Tre Boston makes his voice heard on and off the field.

DE John Franklin-Myers is making an impact for the Rams.

Reasons to believe the 49ers can win on Sunday.

Seahawks WR Jaron Brown will be back in Arizona on Sunday.