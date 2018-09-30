T.J. Lang leaves with concussion as Cowboys lead 3-0

Getty Images

Lions right guard T.J. Lang was injured in the first quarter. He headed directly to the locker room and was diagnosed with a concussion.

He obviously will not return.

Replays showed a helmet-to-helmet collision between Lang and Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith. Lang also has battled a back injury since Week Two.

Kenny Wiggins replaced Lang.

The Cowboys lead 3-0 on a 32-yard Brett Maher field goal.

Dak Prescott has completed 2 of 4 passes for 68 yards, with a short pass to Geoff Swaim turning into a 31-yard completion and rookie Michael Gallup catching a 37-yard pass.

The Cowboys, though, stalled at the Detroit 14.