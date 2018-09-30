T.Y. Hilton headed to locker room after big play

Getty Images

The Colts got the kind of big play they’ve been looking for.

But they might have lost their best chance to maky any more of them.

Colts wide receiver T.Y.Hilton was just taken to the locker room, after taking a hard hit at the end of a 40-yard reception from Andrew Luck. They were already without tight end Jack Doyle and left tackle Anthony Castonzo, making the rest of the day that much more difficult.

Hilton was drilled into the turf by Texans linebacker Bernardrick McKinney at the end of he play, and stayed down for several minutes. He got up and walked to the locker room under his own power, with the question likely about his shoulder.

It was the longest play of the season for the Colts, and set the stage for a short touchdown pass to Zach Pascal for a 7-0 lead over the Texans.