T.Y. Hilton injury “probably not good” for Week Five

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton got banged up a couple of times during Sunday’s overtime loss to the Texans and that’s likely to leave the team shorthanded in Week Five.

The Colts have to go to New England to take on the Patriots on Thursday night and head coach Frank Reich said after Sunday’s loss that his outlook is “probably not good” for the short week.

Hilton left the game in the first half with a chest injury he picked up on a 40-yard gain. He returned from that injury, but left again after hurting his hamstring and did not return to the game before it ended.

Hilton had four catches for 115 yards overall on Sunday. Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant, who would be in line for bigger roles if Hilton is out, combined for 13 catches and 149 yards.