Texans get a wild OT win over the Colts, who could have tied

Getty Images

It’s been a bit since the Texans won a game, so you’ll have to pardon them for not making it easy.

On a day when their defense showed flashes of its old dominant form, it took a curious decision to give them a chance to beat the Colts in overtime.

The Texans held on for a wild 34-31 win over the Colts, which snapped a nine-game losing streak, going back to the final six games of the 2017 season.

But back then, the Texans didn’t have Deshaun Watson or J.J. Watt, and both played big parts in Sunday’s result.

Watson, appearing recovered from last year’s torn ACL, was sharp. He was 29-of-42 for 375 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception. That was enough on a day which included a defensive score, with Jadeveon Clowney recovering a fumble in the end zone for an early touchdown.

Watt, coming back from two years of injuries, with knee and back issues, had two sacks and two forced fumbles in the first half as the Texans built a big lead. With rush partner Clowney also giving the Colts fits, the Texans (1-3) had a rare confluence of health and success.

The Colts made a late run to make things close, but until they can better protect quarterback Andrew Luck, it won’t mean much. He played better in spurts, but his effectiveness was limited by injuries. In addition to the absence of left tackle Anthony Castonzo and tight end Jack Doyle, he was without leading receiver T.Y. Hilton for stretches of the game.

Hilton had four catches for 115 yards, but left the game early with a chest injury and late with a hamstring. Luck finished 40-of-62 for 464 yards and four touchdowns, and played well late to force overtime.

,The Colts could have iced the tie, but coach Frank Reich went for it on fourth-and-4 with from his own 43-yard line with 27 seconds left in overtime.

When Luck’s pass fell incomplete, it practically gave the Texans the win, as one quick Watson completion later, Ka'imi Fairbairn hit the game-winning 37-yard field goal.

Reich’s decision to not take the tie will be second-guessed, but as the Colts fell to 1-3.