Texans storm back, making plays on both sides of ball

Getty Images

The Texans have gotten off to a positive start for a change.

Occasionally, it has been on purpose.

The Texans have taken back a 14-7 lead over the Colts, scoring in ways strange and unusual.

The last score was kind of conventional, with Deshaun Watson hitting Will Fuller for a 3-yard touchdown. But that came after one of the easiest touchdowns you’ll ever see.

With the Colts backed up deep in their own territory, center Ryan Kelly‘s shotgun snap landed yards short of quarterback Andrew Luck. Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was able to easily dive on it before anyone from the Colts could get there.

Clowney also has a sack already, and is generally taking advantage of the Colts’ playing backup tackles on both sides.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has returned to the sidelines, after taking a hard shot earlier in the game from Texans linebacker Bernardrick McKinney. He was announced as questionable to return with a chest injury.