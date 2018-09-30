Titans, Eagles head to overtime

Getty Images

The Titans took a lead in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t hold it.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott‘s field goal with 16 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 20 and sent the two teams to overtime in Nashville.

The score was set up by a big punt return by wide receiver DeAndre Carter. Carter went 42 yards with a Brett Kern kick to set the Eagles up in Titans territory. Carson Wentz completed three passes to make the field goal closer and the Eagles went with the kick after a couple of incompletions in the end zone.

Wentz has thrown for 334 yards and two touchdowns. A third would end the game, although the Titans can also end the game by getting in the end zone.