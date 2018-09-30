Titans knock off Eagles 26-23 in overtime

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2018, 4:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Titans waited longer than they hoped to get a touchdown catch from wide receiver Corey Davis after drafting him in the first round last year, but the first one turned out to be a really big one.

Davis caught a pass from Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 17 second left to play in overtime against the Eagles. The touchdown came on third down and the Titans would have had to settle for a game-tying field goal try had Davis not reeled in the 10-yard score. He did hold on, though, and the Titans won 26-23.

The pass ended a strong game from Mariota, who ended the day 30-of-43 for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. It was a big step up from last week’s outing, which saw the Titans fail to score a touchdown while running a playbook compromised by Mariota’s right elbow injury. Mariota made every throw on Sunday and the win might have come earlier had his receivers held onto some of the throws over the course of the afternoon.

After being down 17-3, the Titans will be happy with the win coming at any point. The Eagles won’t have the same fond feelings for how this one turned out. They gave up 17 straight points in the second half to give up their lead and then saw Mariota convert a pair of fourth downs in overtime after a field goal put them in position to win the game. Cornerback Sidney Jones also was flagged for defensive pass interference on a fourth down as the Eagles failed to capitalize on chances to win the game.

One of those fourth down conversions came when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel opted to pass on a 50-yard field goal try and went with a pass to running back Dion Lewis instead. That’s the opposite of failing to capitalize on chances and it leaves the Titans with a 3-1 record with a trip to Buffalo coming their way in Week Five.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Titans knock off Eagles 26-23 in overtime

  2. So with a quarter of the season completed, and with the advantage of a division win, the Cowboys are ahead of the 1X Champion Eagles Dynasty in the standings haha

  5. Eagles Barley won last week at home against a bad team, now they lose to another bad team. Not good my friends. Bash on the Cowboys all you want but we have the same recored. EXCEPT Dak KNOWS how to win in the FOURTH quarter with less then 2 minutes to play!
    Dak > Wentz! P E R I O D !

  8. I don’t think eagles came to play today. The titans fought harder and deserved to win but going back to wentz fumble, how was there not a flag when dude smacked wentz right in his face. And it was a hard hit right in front of everyone with a hand right to his facemask. It’s not the reason they lost but I just don’t get that. And the announcers(former cowboy of course) didn’t even mention it. Eagles gonna have to step it up from here on out.

  12. Game was over and refs found a way to get Titans a win. Defensive holding on #22 was a homer call on an incomplete pass on fourth down. Titants OL was perfect, never held an Eagle DL the whole game. Flagrant block in the back on Titans first down with less than minuet to play another example of home town calls.

  13. Thank goodness hockey season starts this week. I’m so tired of these Philly Eagle bandwagon goofs in this City

  15. Without a pass rush the Eagles secondary is garbage they can’t cover or tackle. On 4th and long Darby bails and gives the Titans an easy first down . Darby is expecting a big pay day after this year and if somebody gives him a big contract they should get their heads examined.

  17. tb12greatest says:
    September 30, 2018 at 4:50 pm
    As I said all summer long, the Eagles are not good. And it shows now that their luck has run out.

    —————

    Come on dude…if you were saying that over the summer, then all you had to base it on was last year, which makes you sound stupid, not like a prophet. The eagles didn’t “sneak up” on anyone; they were beating teams by multiple touchdowns week in, week out. they were steamrolling teams. And after a week or two of adjusting to Foles under center, they did the same thing to the Vikings, and their offense blasted holes in the Patriots’ D. So let go of last year, would ya?

    This year, is a different story so far, but the notion that they are “not good” is bunk. Tennessee was a playoff team last year and in addition to beating the eagles today, they’ve beaten J-ville and a strong Texans team so far this year. There’s no shame in losing to them. When all is said and done, the Eagles will be right there, battling for the right to go to the big dance.

    If you want

  19. The Titans deserve respect. Playoff run last year and 3-1 this year beating the Jags and Eagles, yet they’re still disrespected.

  20. Well said trenches. Amazing how the ignorance keeps spewing about the Eagles. Not a great start but have time early in the season to male the adjustments. One being for Howie to get damn safety help! Earl Thomas please!

  21. Philthydelphia is not a very good football team. They are showing this year that even with their savior, the dumbest player to ever play the game, that they can’t escape their rightful mediocre place in football.

  27. Titans had a better gameplan.
    Doug didn’t remember the short game counters a great pass rush well until OT.
    And Schwarz decided to leave a rookie dimeback on an island in OT.
    …was TN just supposed to hand us the game, guys?

  28. That o line took a page out of the giants playbook the last couple weeks, the Mcleod injury showed up today, but I still like their chances. Luckily for the birds the NFC east looks like the AFC east the PATS been feasting on for the last decade. P.S. Calm down Cowboy fans you beat the giants and the lions.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!