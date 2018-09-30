Titans knock off Eagles 26-23 in overtime

Getty Images

The Titans waited longer than they hoped to get a touchdown catch from wide receiver Corey Davis after drafting him in the first round last year, but the first one turned out to be a really big one.

Davis caught a pass from Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 17 second left to play in overtime against the Eagles. The touchdown came on third down and the Titans would have had to settle for a game-tying field goal try had Davis not reeled in the 10-yard score. He did hold on, though, and the Titans won 26-23.

The pass ended a strong game from Mariota, who ended the day 30-of-43 for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. It was a big step up from last week’s outing, which saw the Titans fail to score a touchdown while running a playbook compromised by Mariota’s right elbow injury. Mariota made every throw on Sunday and the win might have come earlier had his receivers held onto some of the throws over the course of the afternoon.

After being down 17-3, the Titans will be happy with the win coming at any point. The Eagles won’t have the same fond feelings for how this one turned out. They gave up 17 straight points in the second half to give up their lead and then saw Mariota convert a pair of fourth downs in overtime after a field goal put them in position to win the game. Cornerback Sidney Jones also was flagged for defensive pass interference on a fourth down as the Eagles failed to capitalize on chances to win the game.

One of those fourth down conversions came when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel opted to pass on a 50-yard field goal try and went with a pass to running back Dion Lewis instead. That’s the opposite of failing to capitalize on chances and it leaves the Titans with a 3-1 record with a trip to Buffalo coming their way in Week Five.