Titans offensive playbook looks bigger this week

The Titans didn’t have a full playbook when they had to turn to quarterback Marcus Mariota and his injured right elbow last Sunday, but things look better this time around.

Mariota has thrown downfield several times in the first two Titans possessions and he’s hooked up with wide receiver Corey Davis for a pair of completions over 20 yards. A third medium shot to Davis was just off the mark and a third-down throw to tight end Jonnu Smith was right on the money, but Smith couldn’t catch the ball.

That drop forced the Titans to settle for a field goal on their first possession and a Michael Bennett sack ended the second possession without any points.

The Eagles moved the ball to midfield between the two Tennessee possessions, but punter after a pair of incompletions halted their progress.