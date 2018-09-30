Titans score 17 straight to take lead in fourth quarter

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota and the Titans went nine quarters without scoring a touchdown, but they’ve scored a pair of them in the second half on Sunday to take a lead over the Eagles.

Philadelphia led the game 17-3 after Alshon Jeffery‘s first touchdown catch of the season, but the Titans have scored on three straight possessions to move ahead 20-17 with just over five minutes left in the game. The last of those scores was an 11-yard pass to Tajae Sharpe and it came a few plays after Marcus Mariota and Corey Davis hooked up for a 51-yard gain.

The two strikes continued a good game for Mariota, who has thrown for 290 yards and could have had more if not for a few near misses early in the first half. He also ran for a touchdown in the third quarter to help spark the Titans comeback effort.

Carson Wentz has thrown for 296 yards and two touchdowns, but was stripped of the ball on a sack by Titans rookie Harold Landry to set up a field goal and will need to lead a late touchdown drive for the second week in a row if the Eagles are going to avoid a loss.