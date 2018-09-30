Todd Bowles: Back to the drawing board in all phases

Getty Images

The Jets fell to 1-3 in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon as the Jaguars jumped out to an 18-0 lead and pushed their advantage to 31-12 before the final whistle sounded in the fourth quarter.

That 18-0 lead came as the Jets offense ran just a handful of plays in the first half of the game and then got stopped for a safety to open the third quarter. The defense struggled with short passes all day and the Jaguars turned two of them into long touchdowns that helped pad Blake Bortles‘ stats on the afternoon. The listlessness seemed to extend to the coaching staff as the Jets punted down 12 with five minutes left to play and settled for field goals on a couple of drives earlier in the second half when the game was closer.

After the game, Bowles defended the field goal choices as the Jets being in a position where they needed to just put points on the board. There was little else he could defend about the effort, however, and said that the team will be heading back to the “drawing board” in all phases after what the coach called a “step back.”

The backward steps are piling up for the Jets and an inability to stop them isn’t going to help Bowles’ case for staying on the job much longer.