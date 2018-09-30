Todd Bowles: Back to the drawing board in all phases

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2018, 5:07 PM EDT
The Jets fell to 1-3 in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon as the Jaguars jumped out to an 18-0 lead and pushed their advantage to 31-12 before the final whistle sounded in the fourth quarter.

That 18-0 lead came as the Jets offense ran just a handful of plays in the first half of the game and then got stopped for a safety to open the third quarter. The defense struggled with short passes all day and the Jaguars turned two of them into long touchdowns that helped pad Blake Bortles‘ stats on the afternoon. The listlessness seemed to extend to the coaching staff as the Jets punted down 12 with five minutes left to play and settled for field goals on a couple of drives earlier in the second half when the game was closer.

After the game, Bowles defended the field goal choices as the Jets being in a position where they needed to just put points on the board. There was little else he could defend about the effort, however, and said that the team will be heading back to the “drawing board” in all phases after what the coach called a “step back.”

The backward steps are piling up for the Jets and an inability to stop them isn’t going to help Bowles’ case for staying on the job much longer.

  2. Sam Darnold has the talent, truth be told he settled in during the second half. He’s in the same situation as Goff and Trubisky were in their rookie years a lack of overall talent on offense and awful coaching. Jeremy Bates shouldn’t of been hired to run an offense after a 6 year hiatus, he doesn’t incorporate Kearse or Robby Anderson into the game at all. Bowles is in over his head after 4 years he still can’t make in game adjustments or halftime adjustments, he doesn’t seem to care and when he faces a deficit he pins his tail between his legs and runs away, I bet that sets a great example for the guys in the locker room.

  3. The Jets would’ve only scored 3 points if not for jags 2 turnovers that put the Jets within 25 yards of scoring

  4. Ryann252013, I don’t know if you’re a Jets fan but if you watch even semi regularly, anyone can see the same thing- total lack of adjustments, inconsistent level of effort and mistakes. He doesn’t have that… “feel” on how to manage a game or know when to get aggressive or pull it back. His Defensive Coordinator, Kacy Rogers is a trainwreck, the fact that he hasn’t been fired is mind boggling… Not all that impressed with the new offensive coordinator either. I like Darnold, but they need a new, more modern type of coaching staff to help him reach his potential(along with an upgraded O-line and an Edge Rusher).

  5. I like Bowles seems like his players play hard for him….but my god how many times do you let them cross underneath with no adjustments whatsoever!!!!….that just screams ineptness horrible in game adjustments, Horrible coaching it’s just so obvious smh.

