Tyler Eifert carted off with lower leg injury

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert can’t catch a break.

He appeared to be returning to form after missing all but two games last season. He caught 11 passes for 141 yards in the first three games and four for 38 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

But his fourth catch Sunday appears to be his final catch for a while.

Eifert had a gruesome injury that required immobilization of his lower right leg. He was carted off, leaving with pats on the helmet from both teams and tears in his eyes.

Eifert immediately grabbed his helmet and pounded the ground after Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell tackled him.