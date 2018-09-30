Tyler Eifert: Only thing to do is move forward with optimism

Getty Images

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is no stranger to serious injuries, so he had some experience to fall back on when he suffered another one on Sunday.

The team has not made anything official, but the first word on the injury was that Eifert broke his ankle in the win over the Falcons and will miss the rest of the season. Eifert appeared to confirm that timeline in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday evening.

“This was the hardest I’ve worked to put myself in a position to help this team succeed and having this happen crushes me,” Eifert wrote. “If I’ve learned anything from before, it’s not a time for self pity and negativity. The only thing to do is move forward with optimism. With the support of my family, friends, trainers, teammates, and coaches, this will soon be another obstacle that was overcome and life will go on. Thanks to eveyone who has sent prayers and well wishes my way!”

Eifert barely played the last two seasons because of back injuries, but was back to playing a productive role in Cincinnati’s offense before Sunday’s injury.