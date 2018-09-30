Tyler Eifert out for season with broken ankle

Getty Images

When Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was carted off the field today in Atlanta, it looked bad. And it was.

Eifert has a broken ankle and is out for the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury continues a run of brutally bad luck for Eifert. He was a Pro Bowler after the 2015 season, but he suffered an ankle injury in that Pro Bowl that nagged him into the 2016 season. He played in just eight games in 2017, then played in just two games because of more injuries in 2017, and now he’s out for the 2018 season after Week Four.

Eifert was playing very well this season. He caught 11 passes for 141 yards in the first three games and had four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown today.