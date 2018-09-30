Tyrod Taylor inactive for the Browns

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor made the trip to Oakland today, but he won’t be in uniform for the Browns, as he was part of their inactive list for the day.

That leaves Drew Stanton to back up Baker Mayfield, which was expected when Taylor suffered a concussion last week, and lost his job to the rookie.

The Browns will get free safety Damarious Randall back in the lineup, after he was listed as questionable with a heel injury.

Also inactive for the Browns are wide receiver Damion Ratley, defensive back Tavierre Thomas, linebacker James Burgess Jr., guard Austin Corbett, tight end Seth DeValve, and defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence.

For the Raiders, linebacker Shilique Calhoun, defensive lineman Tank Carradine, tackle T.J. Clemmings, safety Karl Joseph, wide receiver Brandon LaFell, tackle Justin Murray, and running back DeAndré Washington are inactive.