Week Four early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins: LB Chase Allen, DE Andre Branch, TE A.J. Derby, QB Luke Falk, QB David Fales, WR DeVante Parker, S Reshad Jones

Patriots: CB Eric Rowe, TE Jacob Hollister, OL Ted Karras, OL Cole Croston, DE Keionta Davis, DE Derek Rivers, DE Geneo Grissom

Eagles at Titans

Eagles: RB Darren Sproles, RB Corey Clement, OL Jordan Mailata, OL Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld, DE Josh Sweat, G Chance Warmack

Titans: T Dennis Kelly, RB David Fluellen, OL Aaron Stinnie, QB Blaine Gabbert, S Kenneth Durden, DL Matt Dickerson, DL Darius Kilgo

Jets at Jaguars

Jets: TE Neal Sterling, WR Charone Peake, CB Juston Burris, G Dakota Dozier, DL Foley Fatukasi, CB Derrick Jones, LB Frankie Luvu

Jaguars: CB D.J. Hayden, WR Rashad Greene, RB Brandon Wilds, DT Eli Ankou, G Chris Reed, T Will Richardson, DE Dawuane Smoot

Bengals at Falcons

Bengals: RB Joe Mixon, C Billy Price, WR Auden Tate, RB Thomas Rawls, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Mason Schreck, DT Adolphus Washington

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, CB Justin Bethel, DE Derrick Shelby, S Sharrod Neasman, G Zac Kerin, T Matt Gono, DT Justin Zimmer

Buccaneers at Bears

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, S Jordan Whitehead, RB Shaun Wilson, DE Noah Spence, OL Alex Cappa, OL Mike Liedtke, DT Beau Allen

Bears: CB Prince Amukamara, CB Marcus Cooper, WR Anthony Miller, LB Isaiah Irving, LB Kylie Fitts, OL Rashaad Coward, DE Nick Williams

Lions at Cowboys

Lions: DE Ziggy Ansah, TE Michael Roberts, DE Kerry Hyder, RB Ameer Abdullah, CB Deshawn Shead, WR Brandon Powell, OL Joe Dahl.

Cowboys: LB Sean Lee, C Travis Frederick, DT Maliek Collins, QB Mike White, OL Xavier Su’a-Filo, WR Terrance Williams, TE Dalton Schultz

Bills at Packers

Bills: RB Marcus Murphy, TE Logan Thomas, T Jeremiah Sirles, OL Ike Boettger, G Wyatt Teller, DT Robert Thomas, CB Phillip Gaines

Packers: WR Randall Cobb, QB Tim Boyle, RB Darius Jackson, CB Bashaud Breeland, OL Alex Light, CB Kevin King, G Justin McCray

Texans at Colts

Texans: WR Vyncint Smith, CB Kayvon Webster, T Roderick Johnson, LB Daeshon Hall, T David Sharpe, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Christian Covington

Colts: T Anthony Castonzo, TE Jack Doyle, DT Hassan Ridgeway, CB Quincy Wilson, DE Tarell Basham, RB Marlon Mack, DT Grover Stewart