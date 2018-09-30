Will Dissly carted off, leaving Seattle with one TE

Getty Images

Seahawks rookie tight end Will Dissly was carted off with knee injury in the first quarter.

The team announced he will not return, which is not a surprise.

Dissly caught a 5-yard pass from Russell Wilson and was pushed out of bounds by Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea. Dissly appeared to land awkwardly. The Seahawks team doctor escorted Dissly on the cart into the locker room.

Dissly’s departure leaves the Sehawks with only one healthy tight end, Nick Vannett. The Seahawks already have used offensive tackle George Fant at the position as an extra blocker.

The Seahawks lead 7-3 with 14:04 remaining in the second quarter.