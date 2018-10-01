Aaron Colvin to miss time, may return later this year

AP

The Texans could be without cornerback Aaron Colvin for an extended time.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said there was a chance Colvin returns this season, but wasn’t sure.

“It sounds like he could possibly play again this year,” O’Brien said. “I’m not definitive on that right now.”

Colvin left in the second half of yesterday’s win over the Colts, and said after the game: “I don’t feel very good at all.”

The Texans signed the veteran slot cornerback to a four-year, $34 million deal in March.

With him out, they’ll have to shuffle a bit, either replacing him with Shareece Wright or moving safety Kareem Jackson back to cornerback.