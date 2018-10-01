Adrian Peterson doing ankle rehab work on side at Monday’s practice

Getty Images

Running back Adrian Peterson has had over a week to rest the sprained ankle he picked up against the Packers in a Week Three win, but it will be at least another couple of days before he takes part in a practice.

Washington got back to work after a bye week on Monday and, per multiple reporters, Peterson was working on the side as part of a rehab group during the session. The team will hold another practice on Wednesday, but there won’t be an official injury report with Peterson’s participation level until Thursday because they’ll be playing the Saints on Monday night in Week Five.

Thursday will also bring more of an idea about left tackle Trent Williams‘ outlook. Williams had knee surgery to kick off the bye week and word was that he’s expected to play against New Orleans. He did not work at all on Monday.

Cornerback Josh Norman, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, joined Peterson in working on the side.