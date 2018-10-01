Alex Collins won’t lose his job over fumbles

AP

John Harbaugh has benched his running backs for fumbling in the past. Ray Rice’s fumbling cost him playing time as a rookie in 2008, and Buck Allen was sent to the bench his rookie season of 2015 for not securing the football.

But the Ravens coach gave Alex Collins a vote of confidence Monday, a day after the running back lost a fumble at the 1-yard line.

“Alex is a trustworthy guy,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I fully expect him to clean that up real quick.”

Collins’ two lost fumbles this season is tied for second-most in the NFL behind Kirk Cousins‘ three. Jets receiver Robby Anderson and Saints receiver Michael Thomas are the other non-quarterbacks with two lost fumbles this season.

Collins lost two fumbles in the first three games of last season but didn’t lose any more the rest of the season. He lost one in 2016 with Seattle.

“Fumbling is always troublesome,” Harbaugh said. “You can’t have it. It’s not worth it. He’ll focus on that. One thing I know about Alex is he’ll make it his job one to hold onto the football. He knows that’s the expectation.”