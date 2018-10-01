Andy Dalton feels Sunday’s win “shows a lot” about the Bengals

AP

The Bengals have won three of their first four games for the first time since they opened 4-0 in a 2015 season that ended with a playoff berth.

They didn’t make it to the postseason the last two seasons, which led to a lot of speculation that head coach Marvin Lewis would be out before a last-minute course correction. The Bengals changed coaches on Lewis’ staff and made alterations to the roster, leaving quarterback Andy Dalton to say it “feels different than it has felt the last couple years.”

Those new players and coaches had a role in the Bengals’ 37-36 comeback win in Atlanta on Sunday. Dalton hit A.J. Green in the end zone to cap a 16-play, 75-yard drive with six seconds left on the clock and the quarterback said that was a revealing moment for the team.

“It shows what we can do,” Dalton said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “There are different ways to win games. If we have to drive down at the end of the game to win it, we can do it. Sixteen plays. Our guys were gassed at the end, and they fought through it. When we needed to make a play we did. There were a couple fourth downs in there that were huge that brought us down to have the opportunity to score at the end. It shows a lot.”

The Bengals will be at home the next two weeks against the Dolphins and Steelers and continued displays that they know how to finish off wins will set the team up well for the back end of their schedule.