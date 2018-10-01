Bears lose Sam Acho for season with torn pectoral

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Sam Acho‘s season ended on Sunday.

Acho tore a pectoral muscle against the Buccaneers and will miss the rest of the year, coach Matt Nagy announced today.

The 30-year-old Acho signed a two-year contract to remain in Chicago this offseason. It’s his fourth year with the Bears and he played four years for the Cardinals before that.

Acho has played in all four games this season but has been mostly a backup. On Sunday he was injured on a special teams play and never got on the field on defense.