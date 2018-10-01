Bobby McCain out 2-3 weeks with a knee injury

Getty Images

If Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain was faking an injury on Sunday, he’s committed to his craft.

It was McCain whose curiously-timed injury prompted Patriots coach Bill Belichick to say “that’s f–king bullsh-t” to an official. Per a league source, McCain will miss 2-3 weeks with a knee injury.

McCain exited Gillette Stadium after the 38-7 loss to the Patriots with a “noticeable limp.”

Tory McTyer replaced McCain as the starting cornerback across from Xavien Howard, who quickly has become one of the best cornerbacks in the game. The Dolphins face the Bengals, Bears, and Lions over the next three games.