Broncos, Chiefs tied 3-3 at end of first quarter

This is not Rams-Vikings.

The Chiefs and Broncos exchanged field goals in the first quarter.

So after 15 minutes, the AFC West rivals are knotted at 3-3.

The teams have combined for 137 yards and three punts.

The Broncos opened the game with a seven-play, 51-yard drive, with Royce Freeman getting one carry for 18 yards and Philip Lindsay one for 17. Brandon McManus kicked a 42-yard field.

The Chiefs tied it on their first drive, going 60 yards in 10 plays. Harrison Butker kicked a 33-yard field goal.

The big play in the drive was a 27-yard catch-and-run by Kareem Hunt, who got away with lowering his head to initiate contact at the end of the play.

Patrick Mahomes completed 4 of 8 passes for 41 yards in the first quarter, while Case Keenum went 5-for-7 for 37 yards.

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles had a rough quarter, giving up a sack to Justin Houston and getting a holding penalty. It was his fourth holding penalty of the season, tying Bolles for the league lead.