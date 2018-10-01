Broncos lead 20-13 heading into fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Broncos took a 20-13 lead with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter as they attempt to knock off the undefeated Chiefs.

Phillip Lindsay‘s 1-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive. It was set up by a 13-yard penalty on Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who interfered with Courtland Sutton at the Kansas City 5.

The story, though, has been the Broncos defense, which has limited the Chiefs to 277 yards. Patrick Mahomes is only 15-of-29 for 151 yards with no touchdowns.

Kareem Hunt does have his first 100-yard game of the season and seventh of his career, having rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries through three quarters.

Case Keenum has completed 15 of 22 yards for 156 yards and an interception through three quarters.