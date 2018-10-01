Broncos lead Chiefs 13-10 at halftime

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t look like the Patrick Mahomes of the first three games. He has no touchdown passes and a 59.0 passer rating at halftime.

The second-year quarterback, though, did run for an 8-yard touchdown. It was his first career rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs trail the Broncos 13-10 at halftime.

Kareem Hunt, with 10 carries for 80 yards, has more yards rushing than Mahomes has passing yards. Mahomes is 7-of-15 for 65 yards.

The Chiefs have only 163 total yards.

The Broncos have 223 yards, with a 12-play, 60-yard drive setting up a 34-yard field goal by Brandon McManus on the final play of the half.

Case Keenum has completed 14 of 19 passes for 139 yards. Royce Freeman has five carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, and Phillip Lindsay has five carries for 41 yards.